Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Indian Doctor in Kyiv Stays Back to Send Every Indian Home Safely

Amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, an Indian doctor has decided to stay back and help stranded countrymen to leave the war-torn country first. The name of this good samaritan is Dr. Prithvi Ghosh. He has been living in the crisis-hit Ukrainian capital for the last two decades. In this hour of crisis, he’s taken it upon himself to help other Indian nationals to exit the country. As per reports, Dr. Ghosh has helped around 400 Indian students escape from the war zone.

The 36-year-old Indian doctor is putting his own life at risk by helping students cross the country border into neighbouring Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia countries, so they can take the evacuation flights being operated by the Government of India under Operation Ganga to return home safely. YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the bravery and integrity of Dr. Prithvi Ghosh as he put others’ needs before himself.

Indian doctor and a student consultant, Dr.Prithwi Raj Ghosh has set an exemplary example by deciding to stay back in #Ukraine till all Indian students return back to the homeland safely. Dr. Ghosh truly symbolises the integrity, honesty & dedication of Indian teachers & doctors. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 7, 2022

According to some media reports, Dr Ghosh said the students he helped flee the war zone were his students and he felt it was his moral responsibility to send them home safely. He’s acting as a coordinator for the India Mission in the neighbouring European countries. He’s currently helping the Indian students stranded in Sumy city to fly out of the country.

Also Read: Andhra-born Doctor Kumar Decides To Stay Back In Ukraine For His Jaguar And Leopard