Here's a little offguard love story that we will like to tell our readers. How you take this story is on you. All we know is that love knows no bounds!

A social media star married her stepson after getting divorced to his father in Russia.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, who hails from Krasnodar Krai in Russia, lived with her ex-husband Arrey (45) and his 20-year-old son for more than 10 years. However, Marina and Alexey parted ways after a decade of their marriage.

After the divorce, Maria said she started finding love in her 20-year-old stepson Vladimir 'Voya' Shavyrin.

The lovers soon decided to tie the knot. They were scheduled to be married in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans.

They finally married last week at a registry office. A wedding photo and a video of the couple signing legal documents of marriage have been well received with their followers.

"After the registry office, we dressed in typical wedding attire and enjoyed a nice reception at a local restaurant with several guests," said Maria.

Marina said that she and Vladimir are no longer in terms with Arrey.

The couple is now expecting a baby and also plan to move to a big city.

Marina is a popular face in Russia after she appeared in a documentary where she talked about her weight loss journey.