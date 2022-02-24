Russia Invades Ukraine, Dozens Of Soldiers Dead On Both Sides
At least seven people were killed and nine others wounded as Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. Russian forces have started shelling deep inside the Ukrainian territories. Explosions and military strikes were heard in the country’s capital Kyiv and in rebel areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensku approved a decree on martial law. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ‘ special military operation ‘ in the Donbas region of Ukraine. “I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide,” Putin said in his televised speech early Thursday. He also said “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats for our country. Russia's response will lead you to consequences you have never experienced in your history.”
- Ukraine military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks in Kharkiv city while downing a sixth Russian aircraft. The Ukrainian soldiers have also killed 50 troops near a town in the Luhansk region
- Russian President Putin is resisting the eastward expansion of NATO or the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, a defensive bloc of 30 countries. Ukraine plans to join Nato which angers the Russian President and Putin wants guarantees from the West and Ukraine that the latter won’t join Nato and become a neutral state
- Ukraine was a former member of the Soviet Republic and it gained independence only in 1991. Though Ukraine shares cultural and social ties with Russia, the relations have been frayed since 2014 when Russia invaded Ukraine
- Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists signed peace agreements Minsk I and Minsk II, which came to be known as Minsk Agreements in 2014 and 2015 which contain a 25-point ceasefire deal agreed by both the parties. The military part of the deal remained on paper as Russia insisted that it was not a party to the conflict and hence is not bound by its terms
- US President Joe Biden called his Ukrainian counterpart and condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack and said he and other G7 leaders would meet to discuss sanctions
- European Union leaders have called for an emergency meeting later on Thursday where they will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia.
- Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had made light of the threat of sanctions by the West and European countries
- The Indian embassy in Ukraine has informed the Indian nationals that the schedule for special flights to Kyiv were cancelled as the country’s airspace was closed. It said alternate arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals.
- Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin slumped to its lowest in a month on Thursday
- Russian-supported separatists in the eastern region said they had captured two towns
