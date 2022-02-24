At least seven people were killed and nine others wounded as Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. Russian forces have started shelling deep inside the Ukrainian territories. Explosions and military strikes were heard in the country’s capital Kyiv and in rebel areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensku approved a decree on martial law. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ‘ special military operation ‘ in the Donbas region of Ukraine. “I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide,” Putin said in his televised speech early Thursday. He also said “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats for our country. Russia's response will lead you to consequences you have never experienced in your history.”

10 things to know about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine