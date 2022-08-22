Russia Foils Terrorist Attack on Indian Leader, Detains ISIS Suicide Bomber

Moscow : A suicide bomber belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group has been arrested as he was planning to attack a top member of ruling government in India, said the Russian Federal Security

Service (FSB) on Monday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said its officer identified and detained a member of ISIS, international terrorist organization banned in Russia. The IS member, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who hatched a conspiracy to blow himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India, the Federal Security Service said in a statement.

During the period from April to June 2022 , the detained was recruited by one of the ISIS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey. His indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger “Telegram” and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organization, the statement added.

The newly recruited ISIS terrorist then took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of the banned terrorist group. Later, the new recruit was given the task of leaving for the territory of Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act.

It may be noted here that the Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government. According to the Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

