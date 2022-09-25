Russia Backs India’s Bid for Permanent Membership in UN Security Council

Russia has backed India for becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said both India and Brazil are worthy candidates for permanent membership within the security council.

Addressing the UNGA, Lavrov said India and Brazil are ‘key international actors’ and both the UN and UNSC should reflect the contemporary realities.

“We see prospective of making Security Council more democratic via representation of countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. India and Brazil in particular are key international actors and worthy candidates for permanent membership within the council,” new agency ANI quoted the Russian Foreign Minister as saying.

#WATCH | We see prospective of making Security Council more democratic via representation of countries from Africa, Asia & Latin America. India & Brazil in particular are key int'l actors & should be counted for permanent membership in council: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA

In a joint statement on the security council in both permanent and non-permanent categories, India and 31 other countries have called for reforms in the working methods of the international bodies and said these changes were indispensable to making this body more representative, legitimate and effective.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members (Russia, China, the UK, France and the US) and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the UNGA.

“I mentioned India and Brazil for a single reason. They have long officially advanced their candidatures. As for South Africa, the Republic of South Africa, this step has not been put forward,” Lavrov added.

