Rushi Sunak Gets Penalty Notice For Not Wearing Seatbelt in Insta Video

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by British police on Friday for making a social media clip while riding in the backseat of a car without wearing his seatbelt. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he termed a "brief error of judgement," took a video in the rear seat of his car while driving in the north of England without wearing a seat belt. It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after they found him, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson, to have violated COVID-19 lockdown regulations last year.

The fine is a new hurdle for Sunak, whose Conservative Party is now polling significantly worse than the opposition Labour Party in the run-up to an election scheduled for at least January 2025. "The prime minister has apologised and fully accepts that this was a mistake. He will, of course, comply by the determined punishment," based on a statement from Sunak's Downing Street office.

with input from The Hindu