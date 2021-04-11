Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband breathed his last on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

The Instagram account of the Royal family shared an adorable picture of Queen and her late husband. The post comes with the caption, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and my other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

Sharing the quote, the Royal Family wrote, "At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb. The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death."

The Twitter account of 'The Royal Family also shared a pic with the caption, "At The Queen's Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty's 'liege man of life and limb. The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty's Accession in 1952 until his death."

Prince Philip is survived by the Queen and their four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.