Watch: Rollerblader Almost Crashes into King Charles Car in London
London: A rollerblader seemingly evaded security and almost crashed into King Charles III's car in London on Friday evening. The incident took place in London’s Parliament square around 7.40 pm local time when King Charles was heading to Westminster Hall to perform a vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.
At least five police officers lunged at the man, who attempted to cross the road, and tackled him as the royal cavalcade entered the Parliament Square.
With the police officers quick intervention, the royal cavalcade continued its journey without any delay. The Metropolitan Police detained him and subsequently released as he had no malicious intent.
Rollerblader evaded security and seemingly tried to collide into #KingCharles motorcade travelling to the vigil, shortly after 1930 on parliament square. Police intervened just in time. #QueenElizabeth #queueforthequeue @BBCNews @itvnews @SkyNews @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/P0rw2qqlRz
— Tom (@pt1408) September 16, 2022
Earlier, a man was arrested by the London police after he allegedly pushed a seven-year-old out of the way and lunged for the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Dozens of mourners were gathered at the Hall to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.