NEW YORK: President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night night after being hospitalised in New York, the President said in a statement. He was 71.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Donald Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The youngest of the Trump siblings remained close to the 74-year-old president, who is two years older to him. Robert Trump had also recently in June filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece, Mary.

Trump and his brother Robert Trump had strikingy different personalities. Donald Trump once described his younger brother as “much quieter and easygoing than I am,” and "the only guy in my life whom I ever call ''honey,''” as reported by an international news agency.

Robert Stewart Trump was born in 1948, the youngest of New York City real estate developer Fred Trump's five children. He began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization.

In early March of 2020, he married his longtime girlfriend, Ann Marie Pallan.