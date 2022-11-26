Rishi Sunak’s Daughter Performs Kuchipudi At UK Event

Anoushka Sunak, the daughter of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak performed Kuchipudi along with many children in London on Friday.

The nine-year-old’s performance was part of ‘Rang’- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, the largest inclusive inter-generational festival of this dance form in the UK.

Close to 100 artists between the age group of 4-85 years, including live musicians, elderly contemporary dance artists ( 65+ years performing group), a wheelchair dancer with learning disabilities, international bursary students from Natarang Group, Poland were part of the event.

