London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday snubbed a Pak-origin British MP Imran Hussain for raking up the BBC documentary questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots in the British parliament.

“He (PM Modi) was, in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s own words, directly responsible for this violence. Given that hundreds were brutally killed and that families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, does the prime minister agree with his diplomats in the foreign office that Modi was directly responsible and what more does the foreign office know of his involvement in this grave act of ethnic cleansing?” Imran Hussain said in the parliament on a BBC report.

Responding to Pak-origin MP, Sunak defended Prime Minister Modi and said he ‘doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart.

“The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward to,” Sunak said.

Notably, the BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question,’ focuses on “the tensions between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s Muslim minority”, as well as “investigating claims” concerning his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The documentary sparked outrage in India after BBC aired a two-part series targeting PM Modi’s tenure as the then Gujarat Chief Minister during Godhra riots in 2002.

