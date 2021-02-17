Rihanna Goes Topless Wearing Just Ganesha Pendant, Netizens See Red

International singer Rihanna stunned all and sundry with her post on Instagram. She shared a photo in which one could see her topless wearing just Ganesha pendant. She donned many accessories like diamonda bracelets, neckpieces, earrings. This has created a lot of outrage of Twitter. Here is the post made by Rihanna.

Political analyst Shehzad Poonawalla said that these type of posts will hurt the sentiments of certain sections of people. He tweeted that, "I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian, I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings and sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted." Here is the tweet.

I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted pic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021

The post made by Rihanna received a lot of criticism and see how netizens are tweeting on this.

Bhai the idea of Ganesha is to big to get insulted. It's like hitting a Boulder with a cricket bat — Rohit (@RohitBh72826015) February 16, 2021

They do it deliberately... — Vidyut V Kulkarni (@vidsh) February 16, 2021

You can't expect positivity from negative mind set.. — SAJIVSHANT (@sajivshant) February 16, 2021

Shehzad Sir backers will find the way to defend and accept this unacceptable Act. — Ravi Kant Pandey (@lwsindia) February 16, 2021

A few days ago, Rihanna made headlines by tweeting about the internet blockade at the protest sites and soon went viral. She shared a pic and wrote, "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."