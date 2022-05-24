Rare Michael Jordan Memorabilia Up For Auction at Christie's

New York – Christie’s is pleased to offer one of the rarest and most valuable Michael Jordan Rookie cards in existence, the Michael Jordan Upper Deck Signed 1986 Fleer #57 Rookie Card (estimate: $2,000,000-3,000,000). The card will be offered as part of an online-only sale, Six Rings – Legacy of the GOAT, open for bidding from 1-14 June and exhibited at Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries from 3-7 June.

Michael Jordan is an icon in sports history. Many view the Hall of Famer as the greatest basketball player of all time – holding a record ten scoring titles, named to the NBA's All-Defensive Team nine times, a NBA MVP five times, and the NBA Finals MVP six times. His drive led to his biggest triumphs – the Chicago Bulls run of six championship rings in eight years: a three-peat run from 1990-93, and another three-peat run from 1995-98.

Pulling a Fleer 20th anniversary card back in 2006/07 allowed the lucky owner to send the card into Upper Deck, returned with an original Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card signed by Jordan. Of the 23 cards released, only 14 cards are known, graded, and in the hands of private collectors. This card is the second highest BGS (Beckett Grading Services) graded UDA signed Fleer #57 cards in existence, and comes with the original UDA congratulations card.