Rare Banner of Revolt Raised Against China’s Xi Jinping Ahead of CCP’s Meeting

Beijing: Days before the key meeting of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP), banners calling for Chinese leader Xi Jinping ‘s ouster surfaced in Beijing. The 20th congress of ruling CCP is meeting in a few days in which Xi is set to get elected for a third term in power.

The images circulating on Twitter showed two protest banners with slogans opposing China’s Zero Covid policy and calling Xi a ‘dictatorial traitor’ appeared on a bridge, however, the authorities swiftly removed the signs of protest.

“Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to great leader, yes to vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” reads one banner (Sakshi Post cannot vouch for the authenticity of these banners and images).

While the other banner had this slogan, “Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping.”

Two protest banners were hung on a #Beijing Third Ring Road bridge today. There was also a fire. The banners opposed Zero #Covid measures, calling for an end to lockdowns, promoting revolutionary change in this country adding "we need to vote; we don't want to be slaves". #China https://t.co/Vdb64jjaFv — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 13, 2022

China is facing global condemnation for the alleged human rights violations and oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. During Covid-19, strict enforcement of Beijing's Zero-Covid policy received massive criticism, even though the regime insists it has been effective in controlling the outbreak. The harsh Covid measures have also stalled the economic growth in the country.

Also Read: Jawaharlal Nehru University: Admission Process Begins for PG Courses