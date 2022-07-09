Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns as Sri Lanka Prime Minister

The prime minister of the island nation of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down from his position on July 9 to allow an all-party government to assume power.

At a meeting of party leaders earlier in the day, Wickremesinghe declared his willingness to step down and allow all-party leaders to take charge of the nation.

“To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister,” Wickremesinghe wrote on Twitter.

