A French radio station mistakenly announced the deaths of many celebrities and world leaders’ prewritten obituaries who are still alive on Monday ahead of their deaths. The list includes Queen Elizabeth II of England, Pele, the Brazilian soccer legend, Clint Eastwood, Brigitte Bardot, and few other leaders.

The radio station said in a statement that it wanted to “offer its apologies first and foremost to those concerned by these obituaries and who might have been hurt by the premature announcement of the deaths."

The news outlet that broadcasts in France and abroad said that it was a technical error and added that they have recently switched its website to a new content management system. After the news broke out, the platforms such as Google and Yahoo News picked up some of the articles.

The radio station tweeted, "We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us."

Wade said on Facebook on Monday after his obituary was published, “Not everybody gets the chance to take note of one’s obituary while still alive.”

The other leaders who have been declared dead by RFI include - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former US President Jimmy Carter, Cuban leader Raul Castro, actors Clint Eastwood, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot -- all in their 80s and 90s.