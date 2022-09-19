Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Begins, to be Interred at 7.30 pm Local Time

London, UK : The Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has begun at Westminster Abbey on Monday. At 11 am the official lying-in-state period of the monarch ended after four days in which lakhs of people queued to file past the Queen’s casket at Westminster Hall.

The chimes of Big Ben fell silent as the coffin of the Queen was carried into Gothic abbey church. Funerals for British kings and queens have typically been at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. A nationwide two-minute silence will be observed at 12 pm local time.

The late monarch's son and current ruler King Charles III, accompanied by his sons Princes William and Harry and siblings followed the coffin in a solemn procession. The funeral service is being led by the Dean of Westminster. Now, prayer songs are being sung.

Nearly 2,000 guests made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders are in attendance for the funeral. India is being represented by President Droupadi Murmu.

At 4 pm, the Queen's coffin will be carried into St George's Chapel, where a televised Committal Service will take place, held by the Dean of Windsor. And, at 7.30 pm, the Queen will be interred alongside Prince Philip at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle privately.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Was Made Decades Ago

At age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8. The nation has been in a period of mourning following the sad news of the monarch becoming public.