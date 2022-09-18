Queen Elizabeth II Funeral to be Screened in Over 100 Theatres

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday will be telecasted live in 250 theatres across the United Kingdom. Viewing screens will also be set up at cinema theatres, parks, squares, and cathedrals for people to view the huge ceremonial event, the government said on Saturday.

Admission to the cinema theatres is free with many of the screenings already at full capacity, the UK Cinema Association said on Thursday.

The funeral service at Westminster Abbey and related processions across London will also be shown live on television by the BBC, ITV and Sky, the UK culture department said in a statement.

Presidents, Prime Ministers, and royal family members around the world will be present at the Queen's funeral. The government has declared a holiday for the UK on a funeral day.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined up for hours this week to pay their last respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin, which is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until early Monday.