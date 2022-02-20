Queen Elizabeth of England COVID Positive with Mild Symptoms

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch will remain at her Windsor Castle residence and will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

The current guidelines for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in England are for them to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option to end the quarantine with two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven.

Earlier this month the Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had also tested positive for COVID.

It was confirmed she had been in direct contact with Prince Charles her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease. The Queen reached her platinum jubilee of 70 years on the throne on 6 February and was conducting official engagements virtually during the week after the meeting.

Her first major public engagement was on 5th February, the eve of her jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House, cut a celebratory cake, and used a walking stick to rest on. The Queen is triple vaccinated and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days, a statement from the place read.

