Pyongyang Fires More Missiles, Launches ICBM Attack on Japan 

Seoul: A day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the South Korea sea, Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two short-range missiles in the Japan sea prompting evacuation efforts in the targeted country.

The Prime Minister’s Office of Japan said the missile is suspected to be ballistic but didn’t immediately release more details. Earlier, North Korea threatened to retaliate over a decision by the South Korean and US militaries to extend large-scale joint aerial exercises in response to the North's ramped up testing activity.

North Korea said the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills and both the countries will see the consequences, too. It may be noted here that Seoul and Washington are staging their largest-ever joint air drills, involving hundreds of warplanes from both sides.

Seoul's foreign ministry said, South Korea's vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman strongly condemned North Korea's series of missile launches as "deplorable, immoral" during their phone call on Thursday.

