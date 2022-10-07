Purdue University Reacts to Indian Origin Boy's Homicide in Hostel Dormitory

Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old boy of Indian-origin student was found dead in the dormitory of the university hostel in the US state of Indiana. One of his roommates from Korea was taken into custody after the murder.

Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, who was studying at Purdue University, was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus, police said on Wednesday.

Another university student was arrested on a murder charge on Wednesday. NBC News quoted the school’s police chief as saying.

Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a 22-year-old junior cyber security major and international student from South Korea called emergency 911, at 12:40 AM on the day of the death.

What was spoken on the call is yet to be known.

Authorities said the incident happened in a room on the first floor of McCutcheon Hall on the campus in West Lafayette, which is about 104 kilometres northwest of Indianapolis.

Chheda, who was studying data science at the university, died of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” and the manner of death was a homicide, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Chief Wiete said she believes the attack was “unprovoked” and “senseless”, Fox News reported.

Arunabh Sinha, a childhood friend of Chheda, told NBC News that Chheda had been gaming and talking with friends online on Tuesday night when they suddenly heard screaming on the call.

Wiete said Sha was taken into custody minutes after the 911 call and taken to the police station for further investigation. He has not been formally charged.

Chheda’s death is Purdue’s first on-campus homicide in more than eight years, police said.

University President Mitch Daniels said Chheda’s death was “as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus,” adding that “our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.”

Source : (Siasat)