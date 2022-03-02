Even as the Centre is speeding up its efforts to bring back the stranded students from Ukraine, another student, identified as a resident of Punjab, died in the war-hit country on Wednesday after suffering from an ischaemic stroke. As per media reports, the deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old Chandan Jindal, a native of Barnala district in Punjab.

The Indian national has been identified as Chandan Jindal. "He lost his life due to natural causes. His family is also in Ukraine," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.

After an episode of an Ischemic stroke, reports suggest, Jindal was reportedly admitted in the Emergency Hospital of Vinnytsia. He was a student of National Pyrogov Medical University in Vinnytsia city of Ukraine.

The unfortunate news comes a day after a 22-year-old Indian student Naveen was killed in a military shelling in Kharkiv where the Russian forces launched a military offensive on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing offensive, Naveen had taken shelter inside a metro station and had come out to buy some food at a local grocery and died in the shelling. It is reported there were around 18,000 Indian students living in Ukraine before the start of the conflict.

URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV.

FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY.

PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022

With the conflict worsening, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent travel advisory and appealed to all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately. Under all circumstances, they must reach Pisochyn, Babaye and Bezlyudivka settlements, the embassy said.