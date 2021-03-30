In a new survey conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has been crowned as the "World's Sexiest Bald Man". He was ahead of Dwayne 'The Rock', Jason Statham and Micheal Jordan.

According to a report in The Sun, the researchers at the surgical group Longevita found that the 38-year-old was described as "sexy" some 17.6 million times on online blogs, reports, and pages found in Google searches. Mike Tyson was in second place and the next comes Jason Statham, Pitbull, and Michael Jordan.

Here is a list of the top-10 "World's Sexiest Bald Men"

1. Prince William — 17.6 million

2. Mike Tyson — 8.8 million

3. Jason Statham — 7.4 million

4. Pitbull — 5.4 million

5. Michael Jordan — 5.3 million

6. Floyd Mayweather — 4.3 million

7. John Travolta — 3.8 million

8. Bruce Willis — 3.3 million

9. Dwayne Johnson — 2.6 million

10. Vin Diesel — 2.3 million

After the list has come out, some of the users didn't like the result and came lashing out at the rating.

Dwayne also asked for a recount while tweeting, "How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount"