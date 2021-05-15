Madame Tussauds: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Wax Statues Moved Away From Royals

The waxwork models of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now moving out of the Royal section of Madame Tussauds in London. Just an year, after the announcment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their Royal duties, Madame Tussauds has now decided to move the wax figures of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the Hollywood Zone.

Madame Tussauds said in a statement that, "Harry and Meghan have moved zones - Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood."

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned all and sundry by announcing that they were taking a step back from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an announcement stating that, "We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their two-year-old son Archie, relocated to the US last year, settling in California. Meghan, a divorced biracial American actor, married Harry in 2018. In 2020, the couple officially stepped down from their royal duties.

Recently, Harry appeared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast hosted by US actor Dax Shephard. He said that, "Living in California, I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I would never have the chance to do that."