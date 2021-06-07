Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Name Second Child Lilibet Diana

It was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blessed with a baby girl. Their announcement was made on Sunday who they named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. As of now, no pictures of the baby were shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the newborn on Friday. A spokesperson confirmed the news on Sunday and shared that both the mother and daughter are doing well. The baby girl was named after Her Majesty The Queen as ‘Lili’ is the nickname given to her. Her middle name is in memory of her grandmother and Harry’s mother, Diana.

The baby is eighth in line to the British throne. No pictures of the baby were shared. The birth comes after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the very controversial interview of Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the British Royal Family. There were a lot of rumours and information that spread regarding the exit. There were even allegations of bullying by the ‘Suits’ actress. In the interview, the couple spoke about racism in the family and how discussions regarding the colour of their firstborn were made.

After Archie’s birth, the couple was ready for another child but Markel revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. She shared how she dealt with trauma and overcoming it. The Sussex hoped that her words might give hope to someone who went through the same thing.

Ahead of their exit from the Royal Family, the couple had been rather busy with their charity work. The Duke and Duchess revealed that they wish to become financially independent. While working for a living, they will also focus on their charity work.