New Delhi: The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit will likely see a meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan. According to diplomatic sources to a media outlet, Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO event.

It is for the first time in six years that India and Pakistan prime ministers will be present in the same event for two days. China, Pakistan, Russia, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are full members of the group.

The annual regional summit is scheduled for September 15-16 in Samarkhand of Uzbekistan where leaders of the organisation will sit together to discuss regional challenges, Daily Jang reported. During the conference, Pakistan premier Sharif is expected to meet the presidents of China, Russia, Iran, as well as Modi, according to the sources.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who had attended the meeting in Tashkent, said that a bilateral meeting between the Pakistani and Indian leaders is not scheduled.

“There are no plans of any meetings between Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers in September,” he had said, adding that both India and Pakistan are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the organisation.

(With inputs from ANI)

