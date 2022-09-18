President Murmu Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, to Attend Reception Before Funeral 

London: President Droupadi Murmu offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India at Westminster Hall in London on Sunday. The body of the late British monarch is lying in state at the Hall within the House of Parliament complex.

“The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India. pic.twitter.com/c1Qac7PhPd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 18, 2022

President Murmu also signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government. She will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Murmu was joined by acting high commissioner Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

Also Read: Watch: Rollerblader Almost Crashes into King Charles Car in London

The Indian head of state will join around 500 world leaders and worldwide royals in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11 am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around an hour later.

Prior to Monday’s funeral service, Murmu is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

(With PTI inputs)

