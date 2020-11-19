President Joe Biden May Include two Indian Americans In US Cabinet

Two eminent Indian-Americans are among the potential Cabinet members including former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who is currently the top Indian-American advisor to President-elect Joe Biden on COVID-19 picks in the next Biden-Harris Administration, according to media reports.

Vivek Murthy is a potential choice for the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services and Stanford University Professor Arun Majumdar for the post of Secretary of Energy. Murthy is currently one of the co-chairs of the Covid-19 advisory board of the transition and he has been a close associate of Biden on coronavirus issues. While Majumdar served as the first director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, has been a top advisor to Biden on energy-related issues.

Murthy was one of the public health experts who briefed Biden frequently about the pandemic during the campaign. He became the 19th US Surgeon General at the end of 2014, slightly more than a year after his nomination by President Barack Obama.

Majumdar is the Jay Precourt Provostial Chair Professor at Stanford University, a faculty member of the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering (by courtesy), and co-Director of the Precourt Institute for Energy, which integrates and coordinates research and education activities across all seven Schools and the Hoover Institution at Stanford.

The other names for energy secretary are Ernest Moniz, former secretary of energy; Dan Reicher, Stanford University scholar and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, former deputy secretary of energy. Joe Biden has said that his Cabinet would be the most diverse ever.