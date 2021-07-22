Porn Star Mia Khalifa-Swedish Chef Robert Sandberg Call it Quits

Former Porn star Mia Khalifa and her husband Robert Sandberg had called it quits. The two got married in June 2019 and have been together for the past 2 years, but even after trying everything, they couldn’t make the marriage work.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and married in June that year. Robert Sandberg is a Swedish chef. They were to throw a reception to people in June last year, but Covid and lockdown ruined all their plans. After two years of marriage, the couple decided to get divorced.

Khalifa announced the split via an Instagram post. “We can confidently say we gave it out all in making our marriage work but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other, and that we truly tried,” she wrote in the post.

Also Read: I Did It For Free: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for. We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately, but connected through incredible family, friends, and our love for our dogs.”

She ended the post by saying, “This has been long overdue, but we are glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying we tried our absolute hardest.”

This is the second split for the Lebanese star. Earlier she married her high school friend in 2011 and after three years of marriage, they separated in 2014 and officially got divorced in 2016. Following her separation from her first husband, Khalifa started her career in the porn film industry and became known everywhere. Her career in particular did well on the website, Pornhub.

Although she got recognition through it and garnered huge popularity, she regrets the time she spent making adult videos.