Pope Francis Planning to Visit India in 2024

Vatican: Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church may visit India next year, Vatican News reported. He is expected to visit Mongolia later in 2023.

Outlining his upcoming travel schedule, Pope Francis told reporters that he was planning to take a trip to India in 2024.

“I think India will be next, next year. On 29 September I will go to Marseilles, and there is the possibility that I will fly to Mongolia from Marseilles, but it has not yet been decided. It's possible,” Pope said.

The Pope said he is interested in visiting smaller places and that’s why he went to places like Strasbourg and Marseilles.

The supreme pontiff of the Roman catholic church is currently on a visit to war-ravaged South Sudan. He is accompanied by head of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Justin Welby, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields.

