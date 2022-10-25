Police Say 11 Children Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Uganda School for Blind

Kampala: At least eleven children were killed after a fire broke out in a school for the blind in central Uganda, the police said on Tuesday. Six students were also injured in the fire outbreak whose condition is reported to be critical.

The fire incident occurred at Salama School of the Blind in Mukono district at about 1 a.m. local time, however, the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement. The injured students are undergoing treatment at Herona Hospital, police added.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga,” the police said.

Deadly fire incidents are relatively common in Uganda. The incidents are often blamed on faulty wiring, however, sometimes the fire breaks out when children living in the dormitories light their candles after lights are switched off at night.

