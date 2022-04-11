PML-N Leader Shehbaz Sharif Becomes Pakistan’s New Prime Minister

After the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the country’s prime minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the President House.

In the absence of President Alvi, who is a member of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Sadiq Sajrani administered the oath of secrecy to Sharif.

براہ راست: نو منتخب وزیراعظم شہباز شریف عہدے کا حلف اٹھا رہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/TYGaJ5ELNf — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, Parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition and brother of disgraced former premier Nawaz Sharif, as the country’s 23rd prime minister. 174 elected lawmakers of the Opposition voted in the favour of Sharif as the lawmakers from the PTI staged a walkout.

We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward -- to let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the members of parliament from Imran Khan’s PTI party resigned from the parliament to protest the incoming government. If the speaker accepts the resignation, Pakistan will see 100 by-elections within two months and this will likely cause trouble for Opposition coalitions. The younger brother of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is majorly known as an effective administrator than as a politician.