Abu Dhabi (UAE): United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug at the Abu Dhabi airport on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi made a brief stopover on his return from the G7 summit.

This is Modi’s visit to any Muslim nation weeks after a row over alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by a now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that caused a diplomatic outrage.

“I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister is in Abu Dhabi on a special visit to convey his personal condolences on the demise of former president of the Gulf nation Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the UAE President.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan passed away in May. He served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. After his death, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was sworn in as the new President of the UAE.

In his briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to UAE, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra answered a query about controversial remarks of a suspended BJP leader saying, “as far as Prophet (Muhammad) issue is concerned, almost all Middle East countries have an understanding of India's position. We've communicated our stand on various platforms. I don't think that will be taken forward anymore.”