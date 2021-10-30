PM Modi Meets Pope Francis, invites Him To India

After a one-on-one meeting in Vatican City on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India. He was accompanied by Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor, and Dr. S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister. According to news agency PTI, the meeting was originally supposed to last 20 minutes but ended up lasting an hour.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," posted PM Modi on his Twitter account.

According to insiders, PM Modi and Pope Francis discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at improving our planet, including combating climate change and alleviating poverty. It was a short 20 minutes meeting only but they discussed many important subjects including the impact of Covid19 and how it changed the world.

Since Pope Francis took over as leader of the Catholic Church in 2013, Modi was the first Indian prime minister to meet him. It was also the first encounter between an Indian prime leader and a pope since late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met Pope John Paul II in the Vatican in June 2000.