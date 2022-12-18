Indian-origin Leo Varadkar has returned for a second term as Ireland’s Prime Minister as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government. Lawmakers voted to approve Varadkar's nomination to replace Micheál Martin during a special session of the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament. His appointment was confirmed when he received the seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins, Ireland's head of state. In his first term, Mr. Varadkar was the Prime Minister from 2017 to 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mr. Varadkar on assuming office as Ireland's Prime Minister. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, he values the historical ties, shared constitutional values, and multi-faceted cooperation between India and Ireland. Prime Minister Modi said, he looks forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies.

Congratulations @LeoVaradkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2022

Varadkar was born in Dublin to an Irish mother who worked as a nurse and an Indian immigrant father who was a qualified doctor. After gaining a medical degree from Trinity College Dublin, he went into general practice but stayed involved in politics, and in 2007 secured election for Fine Gael in Dublin West.

