Plight of Indian Students in Ukraine Right Now

Hyderabad: Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of a "special military action" in Ukraine, Indian students awoke to the sound of explosions on Thursday.

"I was sleeping. My friends called me to say they heard explosions," a medical student, Sohail, who hails from Hyderabad, told Indian media from Ukraine.

Indian students are on pins and needles after they began sharing videos of explosions and blasts in various locations. The Indian embassy in Ukraine urged the students to leave the country temporarily due to the heated situation between Russia and Ukraine.

"We heard there have been missile attacks in other cities," an Indian student said.

Another student, Rasmi from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, left Ukraine after the advisory. "I am now in Oman," she said on Thursday.

Students who have purchased tickets to return home (to India) are now unsure if they will be able to fly due to the attack on Ukraine.

In Ukraine, there are over 20,000 Indian students studying medicine and other fields of study.