Plane Crash-lands at Mogadishu Airport in Somalia

Mogadishu: A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated. Juba Airways plane was carrying passengers from the town of Baidoa. The domestic flight crash-landed at Adan Adde International Airport on Monday and all those on board survived, state media reported.

As per reports, the plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage. Debris clearing was underway at the airport and the crash scene was sealed off by African Union peacekeepers.

The emergency team is working the Juba airways crash scene inside Mogadishu airport. pic.twitter.com/KH5m0tecit — Ali Abdirahman (@MrAliabdi) July 18, 2022

According to the Airport authorities, passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash.

