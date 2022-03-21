Plane Carrying 133 Passengers Onboard Crashes In China, Sparks Mountain Fire

Mar 21, 2022, 14:54 IST
Beijing: A China Eastern Airlines passenger aircraft has crashed in a mountainous area in South China on Monday. There were 133 people on board when the twin-engine Boeing 737 plane crashed. However, there has been no information on the casualties. 

The China Eastern was flight had taken off from Guangzhou at 1:11 pm (05:11 GMT) and headed to Kunming. And, it was scheduled to land at 3:05 pm. The rescue team has been dispatched to the crash site.

State broadcaster CCTV reported Monday that the passenger jet crashed near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and sparked a 'mountain fire'. CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."


