Beijing: A China Eastern Airlines passenger aircraft has crashed in a mountainous area in South China on Monday. There were 133 people on board when the twin-engine Boeing 737 plane crashed. However, there has been no information on the casualties.

The China Eastern was flight had taken off from Guangzhou at 1:11 pm (05:11 GMT) and headed to Kunming. And, it was scheduled to land at 3:05 pm. The rescue team has been dispatched to the crash site.

#China Civil Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737 on Monday. There were 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and nine crew members. "Emergency mechanism has been activated, and a working group has been dispatched to the scene," the statement added. pic.twitter.com/nQSOnDBsoY — CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) March 21, 2022

Visuals of Wreckage of the crashed plane posted by Chinese state media pic.twitter.com/1p53rNbx4A — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 21, 2022

State broadcaster CCTV reported Monday that the passenger jet crashed near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and sparked a 'mountain fire'. CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."