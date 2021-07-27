In Pictures: Mia Khalifa-Robert Sandberg Happy Times

A few days ago, Former Porn star Mia Khalifa and her husband Robert Sandberg called it quits. The two got married in June 2019 and have been together for the past 2 years, but even after trying everything, they couldn’t make the marriage work.

Khalifa announced the split via an Instagram post. “We can confidently say we gave it out all in making our marriage work but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other, and that we truly tried,” she wrote in the post.

They got engaged in March 2019 and married in June that year. Robert Sandberg is a Swedish chef. The couple was to throw a reception to people in June last year, but Covid and lockdown ruined all their plans. After two years of marriage, they finally decided to get divorced.

“This has been long overdue, but we are glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying we tried our absolute hardest.”

Check out some of the best pictures shared by the couple on Instagram: