Philly Naked Bike Ride 2021: No Clothes Needed, But Mask Mandatory

Every year, Philly Naked Bike Ride will take place and this year, it is going to be held on August 28th and the bike riders need to wear masks. The riders don't need either shirts, pants, skirts or anything but a mask is compulsory. The event had been cancelled last year due to coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers of the event said that those who are going to participate in the bike ride should definitely wear a mask and there could be changes in the rule. The number of coronavirus cases are decreasing and most of the people have been vaccinated, prompting the city to take off most of the restriction. Lead organiser Wesly Noonan-Sessa said that they are following all the rules, though for now, they were "going to stick with our initial mask guidance."

Thousands of people take part in the ride. They come together in a park, remove their clothes and paint each other's bodies before starting the naked bike ride. The main aim of this ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels.

The participants ride a 16-kilometre course while taking in sights at the Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps, featured in the Rocky movies.