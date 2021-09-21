Pfizer Vaccine Safe For Kids, Finds Clinical Trials

Frankfurt: The trials for the Covid19 vaccine for kids are going on in many countries. Now that there are many vaccines available for adults, children have become the next priority. As per the reports, Pfizer and BioNTech shared that their trial results for the Covid19 vaccine showed an immune response in children aged 5 to 11. It was deemed safe for the kids and soon these health companies will apply for regulatory approval.

It was said that the dosage surely would be less in kids. Those above 12 have a higher dosage. A joint statement was released by Pfizer and BioNTech in which it was stated that “In participants five to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses.”

Now that the trial results are out, they will be submitting all the data to European Union, the USA, and other bodies across the world for regulatory approval.

Also Read: Govt Lists Symptoms Of Post COVID MIS-C In Children

For now, they are the only ones with the trial results in kids. Moderna is currently conducting trials for kids between 6-11 years old. Currently, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for those above 12 years and adults.

The kids indeed have a lower risk of developing severe Covid symptoms, but there is fear among people that the highly contagious Delta version could become dangerous. Immunization of children will also help in reopening the schools and bringing the kids back for offline classes.