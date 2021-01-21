Pfizer Vaccine: 12K People Test COVID Positive After Coronavirus Shot In Israel

In a major hit to the authenticity and effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, it was revealed that more than 12,000 recipients in Israel have tested COVID-19 positive.

To check the effectiveness and to monitor the health condition of immunized people, Israel's health ministry made around 189,000 recipients go through the Covid test. More than 6 percent of the recipients, tested positive after receiving the COIVD shot. Around 65 of them were even done with the final stage of immunization and had received their second shot as well.

Just like most countries, even Israel launched their vaccine drive with a plan divided in stages. On December 19, they launched the first stage. During this stage, the frontline health workers, elderly and people with medical conditions will be inoculated.

More than quarter of the Israel population have received the vaccine and many of them got their second shot as well. A total of 2.2 million (25.6%) citizens have been immunized till now.

But the Israel's coronavirus commissioner, Nachman Ash said that just a single dose of the vaccine is less effective than they hoped it would be. You need both the doses. Since the second dose can only be administered after at least a wait of 21 days, it has put the health experts in even bigger concern.

Pfizer explained that a single dose of their vaccine is around 52% effective, but after getting the second dose it becomes about 95% effective. This does not seem to be the case for Israel.

Even with the vaccines rolling out, there has been no major relief for Israelis. Due to the mutated strain and the continuation of breaking the rules by its people, the virus keeps spreading rapidly.

Earlier reports came for the Pfizer vaccine from Norway which confirmed the death of 30 recipients. This has left a major concern among people regarding the safety of Pfizer vaccine.

Another country was all set for the vaccine. Hong Kong will be granting emergency approval (EUA) to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. It will make the decision harder. We will have to wait and see, if Hong Kong still decides to go with their initial plan.