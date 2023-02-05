Pervez Musharraf No More

Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf passed away due to a prolonged illness in Dubai on Sunday. He was 79.

He had been undergoing treatment for an ailment at an American Hospital in Dubai.

He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS).

Born on August 11, 1943, Musharraf had completed his early education at St Patrick's High School in Karachi.

