Washington: At least 10 people including three young children after a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania on Friday, state police reported. The victims were the extended family members of the volunteer firefighter, Harold Baker, who responded to the pre-dawn house fire incident in Nescopeck, Luzerne County.

The fire department received a call for fire-fighting at 2:42 am on Friday. At the time of the incident Fourteen people were living in the two-storey home. Some of the victims were visitors of the family.

Four of them survived, however, the bodies of all 10 victims were found inside the ruins. The dead included seven adults ranging in age from 18 to 79, along with three juveniles - two boys aged 5 and 6 and a 7-year-old girl, according to state police.

Authorities said a criminal investigation is underway. The cause or circumstances of the fire incident is still not known. Baker, who lost several members of his extended family in the blaze, said he had family ties to everyone who was in the house.

“I couldn't get in there to save them. That is the biggest thing that has been on me. I couldn't get in there to save them,” Baker told WNEP, a local TV station, adding “all lost”.

Among those who died in the blaze were his son, his daughter, three grandchildren, his father-in-law, his brother-in-law and his sister-in-law.



