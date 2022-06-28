Pani Puri Sale Banned In This Country, Here's Why

The sale of Pani Puri has been banned in Kathmandu, Nepal due to an increase in Cholera cases in Lalitpur Metropolitan City.

The authorities decided to ban the sale and distribution of Pani Puri in the metropolis. The officials said that the cholera bacteria has been found in the water used in Pani Puri.

As per Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, seven more people have tested positive for cholera in the Kathmandu Valley. Chumanlal Dash, director at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Health Ministry, informed that out of the seven, five cases have been identified in Kathmandu Metropolis and one each in Chandragiri Municipality and Budhanilkantha Municipality.

