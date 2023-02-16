Panama: Scores Dead as Bus Carrying US-bound Migrants Tumbles Off Cliff 

At least 39 migrants were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants plunged off a cliff on Wednesday. Reports said there were ‘more than five children’ among the injured.

The bus was carrying US-bound migrants including a few children. The authorities have not shared information on the nationalities of those in the group.

According to reports, the bus was going towards Gualaca near the Costa Rica border where the migrants were to halt to take rest at a migrant shelter. The bus driver went past the entrance to the shelter and was trying to turn around when it collided with another bus and it tumbled off a cliff.

Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo has condoled the deaths of migrants in a bus accident. The migrants’ bus had crossed Darien Gap – an inhospitable jungle area bordering Colombia – and was heading to Costa Rica. From here, the migrants will continue their journey through Central America and Mexico, and ultimately to the United States.

