A Palestinian man climbed the wall of hospital to see his mother before she succumbed to the dangerous coronavirus. According to a news website, AI Nas, Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the town of Beit Awa in the West Bank, sat by the Intensive Care Unit's (ICU) window of Hebron State Hospital where his mother was bring treated for coronavirus. Reports say that, "73-year-old Rasmi Suwaiti, died on Thursday evening, shortly after receiving an unexpected visit from her 30-year-old son."

The image was shared by Mohamad Safa, a human activist and representative to the United Nations, on Twitter. He wrote, "The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away." Here is the tweet.

Rasmi Suwaiti was suffering from leukemia when she tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the Hebron State Hospital and spent five days in the hospital. Rasmi's son said that, "I sat helplessly behind the outside window of the intensive care room, watching her last moments." He further added that he tried to enter her room when he was informed of his mother's serious condition. To bid farewell, he climbed up to the hospital window.

The picture touched many hearts and netizens took to their social media and commented "What a wonderful son. Brought tears to my eyes and a lump to my throat at such love and caring." Another user wrote, "This is so sad yet so inspirational." Here are some of the tweets.

