DUBAI: A Pakistani man brutally killed an Indian couple inside their villa in Dubai during a break-in and robbery attempt, according to a media report. The victims, believed to be in their ‘40s, were identified as Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiy. It is reported that the Dubai police arrested the Pakistani man in less than 24 hours following the brutal murder.

Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, said the daughter of the couple informed the Dubai Police command room about the incident.

"Patrols and forensic experts went to the two-storey villa. The father who worked as an executive manager at a company and his wife were killed. They are survived by their two daughters aged 18 and 13," a section of the media quoted Brig Al Jallaf as saying. The couple was also identified by the Indian Consul General in Dubai as Indian citizens.

"When the family was sleeping, the suspected murderer broke into the villa. He stole a wallet having Dh 2,000 (Rs 41,229) and went into the bedroom looking for more valuables," the Dubai police said.

"The suspect stabbed both the couple when they woke up. He kept stabbing them until they died. When their teenage daughter woke up to see their parents in a pool of blood, the attacker stabbed her in the neck and fled. The daughter sustained injuries, " Brig Al Jallaf added.

Colonel Adil Al Joker, assistant director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said that the suspect admitted to have committed the crime and that he planned to break into the villa.

"He claimed that he used to do maintenance work in the villa over a year ago and during that time had seen a large amount of money being left on the table, which was what lured him to break into the villa. He bought the knife on the day of the crime," Col Al Joker said.

Consul General Vipul told a section of the media, "The incident is very unfortunate and the consulate is in touch with friends of the couple."