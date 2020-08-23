Pakistan on Saturday has said that Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted terrorists lives in Karachi after years of denying that it shelters Dawood. Besides the Mumbai blasts, he is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks. India and the US also accuse Dawood of financing terror groups including al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Last year, Pakistan had denied the presence of Dawood in the country after the US told a London Court that the underworld don was in exile in Pakistan. The latest reports say that Pakistan now denies the presence of Dawood in Karachi.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in its statement."The reports in certain sections of the media about Pakistan imposing any new sanctions measures, through these notifications, are not factual. Similarly, the assertions made by some sections of the Indian media, as to Pakistan admitting to the presence of certain listed individuals (Dawood Ibrahim) on its territory, based on the information contained in the notifications, is baseless and misleading."

According to the list issued by Pakistan, Dawood Ibrahim has properties in Karachi and his address is: White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi. He also has other properties listed as House Nu 37 - 30th Street, defence, Housing Authority, Karachi, and a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi.

In a notification, Pakistan said, "As of August 18, 2020, the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee has approved the entries specified below to its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of the Security Council resolution 2368 (2018) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations."

The August 18 notification lists all UN-designated terrorists and terror groups. Of the 259 terrorists, the documents names, Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed, Maulana Masood Azhar, Mullah Fazarullah, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Noor Wali Mehsud (TTP), Fazal Rahim (Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan) Taliban, Jalaluddin Haqqani, Khalil Ahmed Haqqani, Yahya Haqqani and Sarajuddin Haqqani. A total of 89 entities have been listed in it.

The statement said that, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued two consolidated notifications on August 18, reflecting the current status of the UN Taliban and ISIL(Da'esh) and AQ Sanctions list. These lists contain names of individuals and entities designated under the two sanction regimes established according to the UN Security Council resolutions. The consolidated notifications are issued periodically as a routine matter.

Similar notifications have been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the past as per statutory requirements and to meet our international obligations. Last such notifications were issued in 2019."