Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Office Put On Rent To Manage Financial Crisis

The world is aware of the situation in Pakistan and how the country is facing a financial crisis. The ruling government there is planning something really out of the ordinary in order to help with the financial crunch. This new idea involves the PM’s house.

Earlier there were plans that Imran Khan’s official PM office be converted into an educational university but that idea was dropped. Instead, the country now has new plans for the office. Pakistan has now put Prime minister Imran Khan's official house in Islamabad on the market for rent. The country that is dealing with a financial crisis is now looking for plans to manage it.

Tehreek-i-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran khan previously declared that they will be turning the office into a university. But they later dropped the plan. Now they will be renting the property.

Khan has already moved out of the property back in 2019. Back in 2019 when the federal government had plans to convert the property into a university, the PM vacated the house. Now they have finally decided on what to do with it. They will be renting it out to anyone who wants to conduct an event there. Anything from educational to fashion will be allowed. As it still is the PM’s house, there will be certain rules and regulations that have to be followed.

To raise finances, the prime minister's residence auditorium, two guest wings, and a lawn will most likely be rented out.